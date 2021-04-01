Tigers head back on road to NC State

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers hit the road for the second weekend in a row, this time to face NC State in a three-game series at Doak Field.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (12-10, 6-6 ACC) vs. NC State (9-9, 4-8 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; NCS – NR

• When – Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (7 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Raleigh, N.C. (Doak Field)

• Watch – ACC Network (Friday, Saturday), ACC Network Extra (Sunday)

• Video Announcers – Andrew Ciencin (Sunday), Adam Greenberg (Friday, Saturday), Mike Monaco (Friday, Saturday), Andrew Sanders (Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 118-87-1 (1921-19)

• Record at NC State – Clemson leads 45-44 (1935-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 3-0, 2.70 ERA) vs. RHP Reid Johnston (NCS - 2-0, 2.59)

• Saturday – LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 0-0, 1.35) vs. RHP Sam Highfill (NCS - 1-1, 3.95)

• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (NCS)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-4 road record, was blanked 2-0 by No. 23 Georgia at home on Tuesday after sweeping Boston College on the road.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.5 runs per game and hitting .249 with a .402 slugging percentage, .355 on-base percentage and 13 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.18 ERA, .252 opponents’ batting average and 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.

NC STATE OVERVIEW

• NC State, who has a 4-9 home record, is led by 25th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent.

• The Wolfpack defeated UNC Greensboro 3-0 and have won five in a row. They are hitting .270 and have a 5.50 ERA and .982 fielding percentage.

• Austin Murr is hitting .359 with four homers, 14 RBIs and 20 runs, while Luca Tresh is batting .329 with seven homers and 17 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson scored a run in 144 straight games before it was shut out against No. 23 Georgia. It was the nation’s second-longest active streak.

• Clemson is 11-1 when scoring five or more runs in 2021.

• Clemson is 10-0 when outhitting its opponent and 8-0 when totaling double-digit hits in 2021.

ASKEW RETURNS ON TOP OF HIS GAME

• Sophomore lefthander Keyshawn Askew suffered a leg injury in a scrimmage on Feb. 14 and did not make his first outing until March 14.

• He has recovered and been one of the team’s best pitchers since his return.

• He is 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA and .259 opponents’ batting average in 13.1 innings pitched over three appearances (two starts).

• He has 18 strikeouts against only one walk and has not allowed an extra-base hit.

• Clemson is 2-0 in his two starts, both in ACC games.

• In his career, he is 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA and .273 opponents’ batting average in 71.0 innings pitched over 24 appearances (12 starts).

• He has totaled 66 strikeouts against 27 walks in his career.