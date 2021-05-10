Tigers, Gamecocks renew rivalry in Clemson Tuesday

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host No. 16 South Carolina on Tuesday night in a game that was postponed due to inclement weather.

GAME SETUP

• Who - South Carolina (28-17) vs. Clemson (22-21)

• Best Ranking - USC - No. 16 Collegiate Baseball; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - Ron Smith, Pete Yanity

• Listen (Radio) - WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 181-143-2 (1899-2021)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 100-46 (1907-2020)

STARTING PITCHERS

• TBA (USC) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 16-8 home record, was swept in three games at Georgia Tech by a combined score of 21-14 last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .260 with a .425 slugging percentage, .366 on-base percentage and 31 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.59 ERA, .261 opponents’ batting average and 2.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.

SOUTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• South Carolina, who has a 7-10 road record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Mark Kingston.

• The Gamecocks won one of three home games against Mississippi State. They are hitting .251 and have a 3.82 ERA and .975 fielding percentage.

• Brady Allen is hitting .282 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs, while Wes Clarke is batting .277 with 18 homers and 42 RBIs.

STORIED RIVALRY

• South Carolina is Clemson’s most-common opponent, as the two have played 326 times dating to 1899.

• The two have met at least once every year since 1945, with the exception of 1984. Therefore, the two have met each of the last 37 years.

• The season matchups went to a three-game, weekend-series format in 2010 after the two teams played four midweek games for decades.

• Clemson leads the series 53-29 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (opened in 1970).

QUICK HITS

• South Carolina won the two previous meetings this season, both by one run on walkoff hits by Andrew Eyster.

• The last time Clemson and South Carolina played a regular-season midweek game was Tuesday, March 8, 2011 at Greenville, S.C.

• In two games versus South Carolina earlier this year, James Parker (5-for-9), Dylan Brewer (3-for-7) and Alex Urban (3-for-9) led Clemson.

BOB BRADLEY AWARD TO BE PRESENTED

• Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series is presented the Bob Bradley Award. The Gamecocks’ MVP receives the Tom Price Award.

• The 2021 series marks the 21st year the awards are presented.

• The two late athletic communications directors served as baseball contacts for their respective schools for decades.

CATCHING DUO

• Since Adam Hackenberg returned from injury that forced him to miss the first 13 games of 2021, the Tigers have used two catchers.

• Hackenberg and Jonathan French, who was the predominant starter at catcher early in the season, have split time behind the plate.

• French has started 22 games at catcher (11-11 record), while Hackenberg has started 19 games at catcher (11-8 record).

• Hackenberg is hitting .247 with a homer, seven doubles, 11 RBIs, 12 runs and a steal in 27 games (26 starts).

• French is hitting .262 with five homers, two doubles, 19 RBIs and 11 runs in 26 games (22 starts).