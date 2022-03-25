Tigers drop series after Pitt sweeps doubleheader

CU Athletic Communications by

PITTSBURGH – Behind 17 hits, including three home runs and at least one hit by every starter, Pittsburgh defeated No. 20 Clemson 10-7 in the second game of a doubleheader at Charles L. Cost Field on Friday afternoon. The Panthers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 12-10 overall and 3-5 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 16-7 overall and 1-4 in ACC play.

Cooper Ingle laced a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the first inning. In the second inning, Pittsburgh scored three runs on four hits to take the lead, then it scored three runs in the third inning on back-to-back home runs by Bryce Hulett and Jack Anderson. The Panthers added a run in the fourth inning and Ron Washington Jr. blasted a leadoff homer in the fifth inning before Pittsburgh scored a run in the sixth inning to build a 9-1 lead.

Clemson rallied with five runs in the seventh inning. Chad Fairey flared a two-out, two-run double and Benjamin Blackwell followed with a run-scoring double. Tyler Corbitt then belted a two-run homer, his third of the year. Max Wagner led off the top of the eighth inning with his seventh homer of the year, but the Panthers added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Tigers fell three runs short.

Panther starter Logan Evans (3-1) earned the win, as he allowed three hits, one run and two walks with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Baron Stuart pitched 2.0 innings to record his second save of the year. Tiger starter Nick Hoffmann (3-2) was credited with the loss.

Clemson suffered its first doubleheader sweep since 2014. It had played 16 consecutive doubleheaders (against one team) without being swept and had a 27-5 record in those 32 games.

The series concludes Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.