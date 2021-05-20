Tigers drop opener to Blue Devils
by - Thursday, May 20, 2021, 8:41 PM
Anglin gave up three earned runs over 6 2/3 innings. (Clemson athletics file photo)
Anglin gave up three earned runs over 6 2/3 innings. (Clemson athletics file photo)

CLEMSON, S.C. – Jack Carey pitched 7.0 strong innings and Chris Crabtree hit two home runs in Duke’s 5-1 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night.

Carey (4-2) earned the win by allowing just four hits, one run and no walks with nine strikeouts. Marcus Johnson pitched 2.0 innings to record his fifth save of the year. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (2-5) suffered the loss, as he yielded five hits, three runs and four walks with six strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

The Blue Devils (26-20, 14-17 ACC), who won their sixth game in a row, scored single runs in the first two innings, highlighted by Crabtree’s leadoff homer in the second inning. Blake Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to put Clemson (24-24, 16-18 ACC) on the scoreboard. Crabtree doubled Duke’s lead in the sixth inning with his second home run of the game. Joey Loperfido added a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

James Parker extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning.

The series continues Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


Comment on this story
Print   
Vegas odds on Clemson-Georgia
Vegas odds on Clemson-Georgia
Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
Clemson advances to NCAA Golf Championship
Clemson advances to NCAA Golf Championship
Tim Tebow joins Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne in Jacksonville
Tim Tebow joins Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne in Jacksonville
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest