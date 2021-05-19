Tigers close regular season hosting Duke

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game home series against Duke.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Duke (25-20, 13-17 ACC) vs. Clemson (24-23, 16-17 ACC)

• Best Ranking – DUK – NR; CU – NR

• When – Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Ron Smith, Pete Yanity

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 130-72-2 (1904-2019)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 68-28-1 (1905-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Thursday – RHP Jack Carey (DUK - 3-2, 5.16 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 2-4, 3.21)

• Friday – RHP Cooper Stinson (DUK - 2-3, 5.66) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 1-1, 4.56)

• Saturday – TBA (DUK) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 17-8 home record, won one of three games at No. 10 Florida State last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .257 with a .419 slugging percentage, .363 on-base percentage and 34 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.64 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .966.

DUKE OVERVIEW

• Duke, who has an 8-13 road record, is led by ninth-year Head Coach Chris Pollard.

• The Blue Devils beat Davidson 18-2 and have won five games in a row. They are hitting .286 and have a 4.81 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• Joey Loperfido is hitting .366 with 10 steals, RJ Schreck is batting .345 with 12 homers and Peter Matt is hitting .303 with 12 homers.

QUICK HITS

• The series opener against Duke marks Clemson’s first game on a Thursday in 2021.

• Clemson has won eight home games in a row.

• Twelve Tigers have started a game on the mound in 2021.

SHARPE CONTRIBUTING BOTH WAYS

• Sophomore utility player Davis Sharpe was Clemson’s opening-day starter on the mound, but he was hampered by injury in March.

• He started the series opener in each of the first four weeks of 2021 before being shut down on the mound.

• The preseason first-team All-American has since rounded into form, making his return to the mound against USC Upstate on May 5.

• He is 3-1 with a 5.08 ERA, .255 opponents’ batting average and 39 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched over seven appearances (five starts).

• Since returning from injury, he is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched over three appearances (one start).

• He was able to contribute offensively during his hiatus, starting many games at first base, Clemson’s best defensive player at the position.

• He is hitting .208 with three homers, five doubles, 12 RBIs, 13 runs and a .310 on-base percentage in 21 games (17 starts).

• He allowed just one hit, no runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched to earn the win against Cincinnati on Feb. 19.

• He hit a two-run walkoff homer in the first game of a doubleheader against Wake Forest on April 25.

• He pitched 4.1 innings in relief, allowing three hits and no runs with eight strikeouts to earn the win at No. 10 Florida State on May 15.

• In his career, he is 11-6 with a 3.71 ERA, .227 opponents’ batting average and 143 strikeouts in 131.0 innings pitched over 26 appearances.

• In his career, he is hitting .256 with 11 doubles, 10 homers, 40 RBIs, 41 runs, a .369 on-base percentage and four steals in 72 games.