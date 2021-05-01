BREAKING

Tigers clinch series over No. 4 Cards with late Grice HR
by - Saturday, May 1, 2021, 6:36 PM
Caden Grice hit his fourth home of the series and is up to 10 RBIs on the weekend. (ACC file photo)
CLEMSON, S.C. – Caden Grice’s solo homer in the eighth inning broke a 4-4 tie and lifted Clemson to a 5-4 win over No. 4 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, won their fifth game in a row and improved to 20-18 overall and 14-12 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 23-13 overall and 14-8 in ACC play.

Grice slapped a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Henry Davis tied the score in the third inning with a two-out, run-scoring single. In the top of the fourth inning, Christian Knapczyk lined a two-out, two-run double to give the Cardinals the lead, then they added another run in the frame on an error.

After the Tigers scored a run on an error in the bottom of the fourth inning, they took advantage of another error in the fifth inning to tie the score 4-4 with two runs. With one out in the eighth inning, Grice laced an opposite-field home run, his fourth of the series and 12th of the year, to give Clemson the lead.

Geoffrey Gilbert (3-4) earned the win in relief, while Nick Hoffmann recorded his second save of the year. Tiger starter Keyshawn Askew pitched a career-high-tying 6.2 innings, allowing seven hits, four runs (two earned) and no walks with a career-high 10 strikeouts. Tate Kuehner (3-4) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPNU. Sunday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at 1:40 p.m.


