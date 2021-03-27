Tigers clinch series over Eagles with big 10th inning
Clemson baseball kept its momentum going in extra innings Saturday by topping Boston College, 9-3, over 10 frames in Brighton, Massachusetts.

It is a second-straight ACC series win for the Tigers, who have gained victories in six of their last seven games.

After a rough day for Tiger pitching in Friday's 16-12 win, lefty Keyshawn Askew delivered a big start by scattering nine hits over 6 2/3 innings with only two earned runs and notching a career-high eight strikeouts.

Askew left with the Tigers on top 3-2, but BC tied things up with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Clemson went back on top in the 10th with a six-run effort, started by an RBI single from left fielder Alex Urban, then a 3-RBI double from first baseman Caden Grice, an RBI double from designated hitter Adam Hackenberg and an RBI single from catcher Jonathan French.

Through two games, Grice has totaled 10 RBIs against BC (7 on Friday). Shortstop James Parker went 3-for-5 with two RBIs Saturday.

Reliever Nick Clayton improved to 3-0 on the season in his seventh appearance.

The Tigers (11-9, 5-6 ACC) conclude the series against BC (12-9, 3-8) in game two of the doubleheader Saturday afternoon (approx. 5:25 p.m.; ACCNX).


