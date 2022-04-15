Tigers break through in ninth to take game one at No. 23 Deacs
by - 2022 Apr 15, Fri 21:51
Corbitt knocked in the go-ahead run on a sac fly in the 9th. (Clemson baseball Twitter photo)
Corbitt knocked in the go-ahead run on a sac fly in the 9th. (Clemson baseball Twitter photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted Clemson to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 21-12 overall and 3-9 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, fell to 26-8 overall and 9-7 in ACC play.

Cooper Ingle led off the ninth inning with a single on a 2-2 pitch on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, then Blake Wright grounded an 0-2 single. After Max Wagner loaded the bases with no outs on a hit-by-pitch and a strikeout, Corbitt lofted a 1-1 pitch to left-center to score Ingle.

Tiger reliever Geoffrey Gilbert (2-1) earned the win, as he pitched the final 3.0 innings. Tiger starter Mack Anglin tossed 6.0 innings with six strikeouts. Camden Minacci (1-1) suffered the loss.

The series continues Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers break through in ninth to take game one at No. 23 Deacs
Tigers break through in ninth to take game one at No. 23 Deacs
No. 23 Irish snap Clemson winning streak, even series
No. 23 Irish snap Clemson winning streak, even series
WATCH: Baylon Spector NFL draft tape
WATCH: Baylon Spector NFL draft tape
4-star LB target commits to Big 12 school
4-star LB target commits to Big 12 school
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest