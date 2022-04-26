Tigers blow out Blue Hose

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers scored four runs in the second inning and five runs in the third inning on their way to a 12-3 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 27-14, while the Blue Hose fell to 18-21.

In the first inning, Jeremiah Boyd grounded a two-out, two-run single through the vacated spot in the shift, then the Tigers answered with four runs in the second inning, highlighted by Cooper Ingle’s two-run single and Blake Wright’s run-scoring single. Caden Grice led off the third inning with his ninth homer of the year, then Clemson added four more runs in the frame, keyed by two-out, run-scoring singles by Wright, Max Wagner and Tyler Corbitt, to build a 9-2 lead.

Corbitt lined a two-run homer, his seventh of the year, in the fifth inning, then Dylan Brewer grounded a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. Dalton Reeves crushed a solo homer in the eighth inning for the Blue Hose.

Tiger starter Ricky Williams (2-0) earned the win by tossing a career-high 6.2 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks with one strikeout. Blue Hose starter Colbey Klepper (0-6) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host No. 22 Wofford at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

