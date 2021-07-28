BREAKING

Tiger pitcher writes thank you message to Clemson before going pro
by - Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 1:17 PM
Askew is headed to the NY Mets.

Clemson left-handed pitcher Keyshawn Askew signed with the New York Mets last week after being drafted in the tenth round of the MLB draft earlier this month.

Askew wrote a thank you message to Clemson on Tuesday.

"First off I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity to live out my lifelong dream," Askew said on social media. "I want to thank Clemson University for giving me the best 3 years of my life. To my family, coaches, and friends thank you! New York let’s rock baby!"

Askew made 12 appearances (11 starts) last season and posted a 5.84 ERA with 69 strikeouts to 11 walks over 57 innings.

The Powder Springs, Georgia product came into the season with 57 2/3 innings pitched over 21 appearances and 48 strikeouts to 26 walks.

Askew, right-handed pitcher Davis Sharpe, shortstop James Parker and catcher Adam Hackenberg have been among the departures from last year's roster, as well as signees Joe Mack (C) and Bubba Chandler (RHP/SS).

