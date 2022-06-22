Ricky Williams joins fellow former teammates Dylan Brewer and Jonathan French in crossing rivalry lines via the transfer portal.
Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
by - 2022 Jun 22, Wed 16:31

A unusual offseason trend continued on Wednesday with the baseball side of the Palmetto State rivalry.

Former Clemson right-hander Ricky Williams announced a transfer to South Carolina, joining fellow former Tiger teammates Jonathan French and Dylan Brewer in Columbia this offseason.

"Proud to announce that I am coming home to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina," Williams said. "Grateful for the opportunity and Go Cocks!!"

The Columbia native made 15 career appearances on the mound for Clemson over two seasons, going 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA over 28.1 innings pitched with 20 strikeouts to 16 walks.

He was rated the No. 356 overall player and No. 122 righthander in the nation by Perfect Game out of high school, as the No. 10 overall player and No. 5 righthander in South Carolina.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 34) Author
spacer TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 TigerNet News
spacer Are they all hoping for a Monte Lee reunion down the road?
 76er®
spacer Who cares. We can out recruit those guys. Dead to me.***
 talltater
spacer Re: Are they all hoping for a Monte Lee reunion down the road?
 kaiser
spacer Re: Are they all hoping for a Monte Lee reunion down the road?
 oldtelman
spacer Re: TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 LCTiger97
spacer Glad we purged all the coots. Like uncovering termites.***
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer Exactly. Losers***
 nkickha
spacer Seems like there was some bitterness on our baseball team.***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: Seems like there was some bitterness on our baseball team.***
 oldtelman
spacer Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!***
 cutigerbob®
spacer Is there a special club for Feaster, Belk, Brewer, French,
 tpaw79
spacer The Dumpster Club***
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: The Dumpster Club***
 2000®
spacer Re: The Dumpster Club***
 kpttiger
spacer Re: The Dumpster Club******
 Dustyg
spacer Re: The Dumpster Club***
 Dustyg
spacer Re: Is there a special club for Feaster, Belk, Brewer, French,
 Southeasterntiger
spacer Never heard of this this mess before.
 Save the Tiger
spacer Mama's don't let your Babies grow up to be Gamecocks!
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 Clemgalalways®
spacer When s*** hits the fan, boys run and men stay
 root
spacer Re: TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 saddis56®
spacer Re: TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Re: TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 texastbone
spacer Re: TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 WJTigerman
spacer UNBELIEVABLE!
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer Re: TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 kctigs81
spacer Re: TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks
 92citadelgrad®
spacer This is the truth.***
 tpaw79
spacer Yawn***
 RC Tiger®
spacer Pretty obvious what Monte’s problem was now
 Cdixon11
Read all 34 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
