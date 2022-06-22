Third former Tiger announces transfer to Gamecocks

A unusual offseason trend continued on Wednesday with the baseball side of the Palmetto State rivalry.

Former Clemson right-hander Ricky Williams announced a transfer to South Carolina, joining fellow former Tiger teammates Jonathan French and Dylan Brewer in Columbia this offseason.

"Proud to announce that I am coming home to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina," Williams said. "Grateful for the opportunity and Go Cocks!!"

The Columbia native made 15 career appearances on the mound for Clemson over two seasons, going 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA over 28.1 innings pitched with 20 strikeouts to 16 walks.

He was rated the No. 356 overall player and No. 122 righthander in the nation by Perfect Game out of high school, as the No. 10 overall player and No. 5 righthander in South Carolina.

