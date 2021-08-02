Son of former Gamecock standout commits to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 2, Mon 19:06
Brown has huge upside for the 2024 class
2024 second baseman/outfielder Dion Brown from York, South Carolina (Clover HS) announced a commitment to Clemson via social media on Monday evening.

"After a long talk with my family, I am excited to announce that I’m going to be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," he tweeted. "Thanks to all of the coaches in my life. Without God, none of this would be possible. Go Tigers."

Brown has great bloodlines as his father was former NFL player Sheldon Brown who previously played college football at South Carolina (two-time All-SEC).

Dion recently visited Clemson for the prospect camp and obviously, he liked what he saw from Tiger Town.

