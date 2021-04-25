Sharpe walk-off shot clinches series over Deacs
CLEMSON, S.C. – Davis Sharpe belted a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift Clemson to a 6-4 walkoff victory over Wake Forest in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Clemson (17-18, 11-12 ACC), who took a 2-0 series lead, stormed to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by Caden Grice’s long two-run homer, his eighth of the year. Chris Lanzilli lined a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the score, then Jonathan French ripped a run-scoring double in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead.

Brendan Tinsman crushed a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the score. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Kier Meredith led off with a single. Three batters later with two outs, Sharpe crushed a 2-1 pitch 422 feet for the walkoff two-run homer, his second long ball of the year.

Nick Clayton (5-1) earned the win, while Hunter Furtado (1-4) suffered the loss.

The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader on Sunday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


