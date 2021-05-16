Seminoles edge Tigers late to take series
by - Sunday, May 16, 2021, 4:02 PM
Monte Lee wasn't a big fan of the strike zone and was tossed on Sunday. (Clemson athletics photo)
Monte Lee wasn't a big fan of the strike zone and was tossed on Sunday. (Clemson athletics photo)

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Pinch-hitter Davis Hare lined a two-run single in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and lift No. 10 Florida State to a 9-6 victory over Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles, who won the series 2-1, improved to 28-19 overall and 19-14 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 24-23 overall and 16-17 in ACC play.

The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning, highlighted by Caden Grice’s two-run double and run-scoring singles by Bryar Hawkins and Florida native Blake Wright. In the second inning, Jackson Greene lofted a two-run double and Tyler Martin slapped a run-scoring single to cut Clemson’s lead to 4-3. The Seminoles scored two runs in the third inning on two base-loaded walks to take the lead.

In the sixth inning, Wright, who was making his first start since March 14, belted a two-run homer, his first career long ball, with two outs to give Clemson the lead. But the Seminoles rallied with four runs in the eighth inning.

Jack Anderson (2-0) earned the win in relief, while Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (4-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Duke at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


Comment on this story
Print   
WATCH: Jon Gruden runs down the hill at Death Valley
WATCH: Jon Gruden runs down the hill at Death Valley
Travis Etienne moved to new position at Jaguars rookie minicamp
Travis Etienne moved to new position at Jaguars rookie minicamp
Clemson rallies to win over No. 10 Florida State
Clemson rallies to win over No. 10 Florida State
Jaguars being very cautious with Trevor Lawrence at rookie mini-camp
Jaguars being very cautious with Trevor Lawrence at rookie mini-camp
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest