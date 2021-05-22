Seedings, Pools set for 2021 ACC Baseball Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Division champion Notre Dame and Coastal Division champion Georgia Tech are the top two seeds for the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

Notre Dame (29-10 overall, 25-10 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Fighting Irish will be joined by eighth-seeded Virginia (27-22, 18-18) and 12th-seeded Virginia Tech (27-23, 16-20). Pool B features No. 2 Georgia Tech (28-21, 21-15), along with No. 7 Louisville (27-21, 16-16) and No. 11 Clemson (24-26, 16-20).

No. 3 NC State (28-15, 19-14) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 North Carolina (26-24, 18-18) and No. 10 Pitt (22-19, 16-17), while Pool D features No. 4 Miami (32-17, 20-15), No. 5 Florida State (29-21, 20-16) and No. 9 Duke (28-20, 16-17).

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 25-28). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The complete schedule for the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship will be released late Sunday morning (May 23). Visit theACC.com for more information.

Tickets are available by visiting CharlotteKnights.com or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 12 games on Tuesday through Friday. Saturday’s semifinals will be carried live on ACC Network, while Sunday’s noon championship game will be nationally televised by ESPN2. All games will also be available via ACC Network Extra.

2021 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDS

Truist Field, Charlotte, North Carolina

POOL A – #1 Notre Dame, #8 Virginia, #12 Virginia Tech

POOL B – #2 Georgia Tech, #7 Louisville, #11 Clemson

POOL C – #3 NC State, #6 North Carolina #10 Pitt

POOL D – #4 Miami, #5 Florida State, #9 Duke