Report: Seth Beer to be promoted to MLB level Friday

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson baseball All-American and national player of the year Seth Beer is set for an MLB call-up this weekend, per reports.

His former high school athletic director told a Georgia newspaper that Beer will join the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in Seattle.

Beer has had a standout season at AAA-Reno with a .511 slugging percentage, 16 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .287 batting average over 100 games at first base.

Beer was drafted 28th overall by the Houston Astros in the 2018 MLB draft. He was traded to Arizona in 2019.

Beer won the Dick Howser Trophy as the nation's best player as a freshman and went on to average .321 with a .489 on-base percentage over 188 games as a Tiger, leaving ranked first in Clemson history in slugging percentage (.648) and walks per at-bat (one per 3.59) with 56 home runs, 177 RBIs and 172 runs.

The Diamondbacks play starting at 10:10 p.m. ET in Seattle Friday.

Seth Beer is getting the call today, according to Lambert AD Drew Ferrer. He'll join the #Dbacks today in Seattle. Beer hit .560 with 8 HR and 41 RBI for the Longhorns in 2015. He's batting .287 with 16 HR this season for the Triple-A Reno Aces. — David Roberts (@FCNDavidRoberts) September 10, 2021