Report: Clemson pays out $200,000 settlement to former Tiger baseball player

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson University paid out over $200,000 for a medical malpractice settlement to former baseball player Grant Cox, according to a Greenville News review of public documents.

According to a public document cited by the outlet, the alleged malpractice came in September 2016 after Cox had redshirted as a freshman due to injury.

The lawsuit was filed in January 2019 where he said his treatment included "'extensive dry-needling, heat therapy, ankle restriction' and baseball fielding drills while wearing a protective boot" and it was determined afterward that he had a rare growth in his right ankle. Cox had surgery on that and his lawsuit alleged that Clemson instructed him to do "various strenuous range of motion exercises" that were not recommended by the doctor who performed the surgery.

From there, the Simpsonville native said in the lawsuit that his condition wasn't followed up on appropriately and he was told that his lack of progress was psychological.

Cox says his scholarship was pulled in spring 2017 and he would go on to surgery on his hip, which he said could have been attributed to his workouts in the protective boot, and then an additional surgery on his ankle.

A Clemson spokesman told the Greenville News this week that "The case has been resolved with no admission of liability by Clemson University, their agents, servants, employees, and/or former employees."

The Greenville News report said that Cox was paid by Clemson a $30,000 settlement in one part and then $182,654 toward medical and lawyer expenses.

Out of college, Cox has worked as a trainer for The Junkyard, which is owned and operated by former Clemson football player Ben Boulware.