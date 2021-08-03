Talented Sunshine State pitcher commits to Clemson
by - 2021 Aug 3, Tue 22:53
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Aidan Knaak - RH Pitcher
Height: 5-11   Weight: 180   Hometown: Fort Myers, FL (Bishop Verot HS)   Class: 2023

2023 Fort Myers right-hander Aidan Knaak announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday evening.

"I am excited to announce that I am going to be continuing my academic and baseball career at @clemsonuniversity!" Knaak said on Twitter. "I want to thank God, my family, friends and coaches for your support and helping me along this journey."

Knaak was a standout performer at a recent Perfect Game showcase: "Simple delivery with a rocker step into a leg lift above the belt. 3/4 arm slot with a compact and online arm swing. Fastball topped out at 89 mph with a good bit of sink and run. Pitched primarily on the arm side but showed the ability to get over the front side and work to the glove side with the fastball. Lots of fading action on the changeup with a bit of slower paced arm speed. Short breaking 12/6 curveball that flashed some depth."

He earned All-Area honors from The News-Press this past season.

More on his game below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson lineman announces recent surgery for injury
Clemson lineman announces recent surgery for injury
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with impressive diving TD catch in practice
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with impressive diving TD catch in practice
Dabo Swinney still in the heads of Ohio State fans
Dabo Swinney still in the heads of Ohio State fans
Trevor Lawrence getting "more comfortable" as Jaguars challenge young QB
Trevor Lawrence getting "more comfortable" as Jaguars challenge young QB
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 92 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest