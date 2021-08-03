Talented Sunshine State pitcher commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Aidan Knaak RH Pitcher

Height: 5-11 Weight: 180 Hometown: Fort Myers, FL (Bishop Verot HS) Class: 2023 5-11180Fort Myers, FL (Bishop Verot HS)2023

2023 Fort Myers right-hander Aidan Knaak announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday evening.

"I am excited to announce that I am going to be continuing my academic and baseball career at @clemsonuniversity!" Knaak said on Twitter. "I want to thank God, my family, friends and coaches for your support and helping me along this journey."

Knaak was a standout performer at a recent Perfect Game showcase: "Simple delivery with a rocker step into a leg lift above the belt. 3/4 arm slot with a compact and online arm swing. Fastball topped out at 89 mph with a good bit of sink and run. Pitched primarily on the arm side but showed the ability to get over the front side and work to the glove side with the fastball. Lots of fading action on the changeup with a bit of slower paced arm speed. Short breaking 12/6 curveball that flashed some depth."

He earned All-Area honors from The News-Press this past season.

More on his game below:

‘23 Aidan Knaak (FL) had some of the most pitch ability of the day. FB was up to 91 and working both sides of the plate, added a sharp SL to keep hitters off balance. Struck out 10 in 4 and a third. ?@PG_Uncommitted? #PGWS pic.twitter.com/WB0y2sZDnu — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 25, 2021

Aidan Knaak (‘23, FL) with four plus pitches. Fastball 86-88 T89 with good life. Changeup has elite depth (72-74). Curveball showing 12-6 shape with hard bite (75-77). Slider with hard horizontal action (78-80). @PG_Uncommitted @Florida_PG #WWBA pic.twitter.com/dV6PZZx52I — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 19, 2021

I am excited to announce that I am going to be continuing my academic and baseball career at @clemsonuniversity! I want to thank God, my family, friends and coaches for your support and helping me along this journey. @clemsonbaseball

@florida_burn pic.twitter.com/KuxVaXF2Vk — Aidan Knaak (@aidan_knaak) August 4, 2021