Rising shortstop prospect commits to Clemson
by - Friday, July 23, 2021, 8:22 PM
Samuel Stafura - Shortstop
Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Mohegan Lake, NY (Walter Panas HS)   Class: 2023

2023 Mohegan Lake, New York shortstop Samuel Stafura announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

"I am proud to announce my commitment to Clemson University," Stafura said on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way and thank you to the Clemson coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go Tigers!"

He is rated as a 9 out of 10 on Perfect Game's scale for a high-level college prospect.

They analyzed his game last season: "Strong, well-proportioned frame with plenty of projection and room to add strength. Primary infielder with athletic actions through the fielding process; exhibits quick footwork and good lower half usage to work downhill through the baseball with a clean funnel out in front. Solid range with good reactions and smooth glove actions. Consistently fluid throughout the process with above average arm strength recorded up to 91 mph across the diamond. Right-handed hitter that hits from a balanced, slightly closed stance with a stacked upper-body start and hover trigger. Incorporates rotational lower half mechanics to create loads of torque and barrel quickness within his swing. Lofted stroke with the propensity to find the barrel often, while displaying consistent bat-to-ball skills and loud impact to the pull-side. Sound approach with the ability to hit the ball where it is pitched, advanced feel for hitting that will only continue to expand as he matures. Loud tools with loads of projection remaining."

