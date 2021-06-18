Rising instate prospect commits to Clemson
by - Friday, June 18, 2021, 10:10 PM
Nathan Hall - Outfielder Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-2   Weight: 183   Hometown: Lexington, SC (Lexington HS)   Class: 2022

2022 Lexington (SC) baseball prospect Nathan Hall, who could outfield or infield at the next level, committed to Clemson on Friday.

"I am beyond grateful to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University," Hall said Friday. "I would like to thank God, my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me! Go Tigers!"

Hall was named the 5A Player of the Year this past season, where he hit .532 with three home runs, nine doubles and 21 RBIs. He stole 19 bases in 20 attempts in the regular season.

Rising instate prospect commits to Clemson
