Rising instate prospect commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff

Nathan Hall Outfielder

Height: 6-2 Weight: 183 Hometown: Lexington, SC (Lexington HS) Class: 2022 6-2183Lexington, SC (Lexington HS)2022

2022 Lexington (SC) baseball prospect Nathan Hall, who could outfield or infield at the next level, committed to Clemson on Friday.

"I am beyond grateful to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University," Hall said Friday. "I would like to thank God, my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me! Go Tigers!"

Hall was named the 5A Player of the Year this past season, where he hit .532 with three home runs, nine doubles and 21 RBIs. He stole 19 bases in 20 attempts in the regular season.

#Uncommitted 22’ OF/1B Nathan Hall 2-2 already in the first inning, 2RBI Single right here, creates separation in his load and sits back to fire the ball through the 6Hole. Top of the lineup type dude. #BlackBearClassic #TheBestPlayHere pic.twitter.com/MRcJPj0ndB — Prospect Select (@PSBaseballinc) June 16, 2021

‘22 South Nathan Hall (@BaseballLex) finds another barrel to right field. Hall is a versatile defender than has advanced skills with the bat. Also was awarded 5A Player of the Year in South Carolina. #TheCanes pic.twitter.com/VmKn1JhTDS — Canes South (@CanesSouth) May 30, 2021