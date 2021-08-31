BREAKING

Ohio prospect commits to Clemson baseball
by - 2021 Aug 31, Tue 21:04
Andrew Edrington - Utility
Height: 6-1   Weight: 160   Hometown: Mason, OH (Princeton HS)   Class: 2023

2023 right-handed pitcher/infielder Andrew Edrington committed to Clemson, his high school announced Tuesday.

"Proud to announce that junior IF/P Andrew Edrington has committed to play baseball at Clemson University. We are proud of you Andrew!" Princeton High School (Mason, Ohio) announced.

Check out clips from his game below:

