Ohio prospect commits to Clemson baseball

Andrew Edrington Utility

Height: 6-1 Weight: 160 Hometown: Mason, OH (Princeton HS) Class: 2023 6-1160Mason, OH (Princeton HS)2023

2023 right-handed pitcher/infielder Andrew Edrington committed to Clemson, his high school announced Tuesday.

"Proud to announce that junior IF/P Andrew Edrington has committed to play baseball at Clemson University. We are proud of you Andrew!" Princeton High School (Mason, Ohio) announced.

Check out clips from his game below:

Proud to announce that junior IF/P Andrew Edrington has committed to play baseball at Clemson University. We are proud of you Andrew! @ClemsonBaseball @VikeNation @VikeNationAD @VikingDiffSuper #vikingdiff pic.twitter.com/gYG4oOuDhx — Princeton Baseball (@VikeNationBase) September 1, 2021

don’t blink ?? Andrew Edrington brought the heat with him down to @LakePointSports running the FB up to 92 mph ?????? pic.twitter.com/BuiZMkcLf7 — Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) August 4, 2021

?? Dugout Chatter with Andrew Edrington



?? PR of 92 on the bump with three Ks in two innings of work. Also flashed the glove defensively. #PBRFG21 #BeSeen pic.twitter.com/tiYw8a8d2Z — Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) July 30, 2021

The #TeamOhio arms are off to an impressive start with ‘23 RHP Andrew Edrington looking the part.



Good athlete who doubles as a MIF. Fast arm that generated several fastballs at 92mph, sitting 88-90mph. Complemented heater with a tight, mid70s slider. #PBRFG21 pic.twitter.com/xYnZ7F3sQM — Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) July 29, 2021

2023 Andrew Edrington



Talented, two-way prospect who will also be one of the top glove guys #TeamOhio



At the plate he's an athletic mover with natural whip to stroke. Path is efficient, and he showed the ability to generat true spin inside a middle back approach. #PBRFG21 pic.twitter.com/ot8KUW7Tpn — Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) July 29, 2021

2022 Andrew Edrington with an RBI double for @MidlandBraves #CincyT pic.twitter.com/HSH1YNvgc7 — PBR Ohio Scouting Coverage (@PBROhioScout) July 17, 2021

2023 RHP Andrew Edrington



Legit two-way talent who stood out with both the bat/glove as well. Live arm, w/a cutting fastball that sat in the 85-88mph range. Also spun a well +avg CB at 71-73mph. pic.twitter.com/YqGhvXgotv — Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) June 8, 2021