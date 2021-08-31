|
Ohio prospect commits to Clemson baseball
Height: 6-1 Weight: 160 Hometown: Mason, OH (Princeton HS) Class: 2023
2023 right-handed pitcher/infielder Andrew Edrington committed to Clemson, his high school announced Tuesday.
"Proud to announce that junior IF/P Andrew Edrington has committed to play baseball at Clemson University. We are proud of you Andrew!" Princeton High School (Mason, Ohio) announced.
Check out clips from his game below:
Proud to announce that junior IF/P Andrew Edrington has committed to play baseball at Clemson University. We are proud of you Andrew! @ClemsonBaseball @VikeNation @VikeNationAD @VikingDiffSuper #vikingdiff pic.twitter.com/gYG4oOuDhx— Princeton Baseball (@VikeNationBase) September 1, 2021
?? @prepbaseball Future Games #TeamOhio Spotlight - Class of 2023 Shortstop/Right-Handed Pitcher Andrew Edrington (@VikeNation)— Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) August 19, 2021
?? Complete Statistics, Prospect Interviews, Scouting Reports, Videos & Much More ???? https://t.co/CiuvtFsm3d#PBRFG21 pic.twitter.com/4WM2IVA63J
don’t blink ?? Andrew Edrington brought the heat with him down to @LakePointSports running the FB up to 92 mph ?????? pic.twitter.com/BuiZMkcLf7— Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) August 4, 2021
?? Dugout Chatter with Andrew Edrington— Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) July 30, 2021
?? PR of 92 on the bump with three Ks in two innings of work. Also flashed the glove defensively. #PBRFG21 #BeSeen pic.twitter.com/tiYw8a8d2Z
The #TeamOhio arms are off to an impressive start with ‘23 RHP Andrew Edrington looking the part.— Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) July 29, 2021
Good athlete who doubles as a MIF. Fast arm that generated several fastballs at 92mph, sitting 88-90mph. Complemented heater with a tight, mid70s slider. #PBRFG21 pic.twitter.com/xYnZ7F3sQM
2023 Andrew Edrington— Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) July 29, 2021
Talented, two-way prospect who will also be one of the top glove guys #TeamOhio
At the plate he's an athletic mover with natural whip to stroke. Path is efficient, and he showed the ability to generat true spin inside a middle back approach. #PBRFG21 pic.twitter.com/ot8KUW7Tpn
2022 Andrew Edrington with an RBI double for @MidlandBraves #CincyT pic.twitter.com/HSH1YNvgc7— PBR Ohio Scouting Coverage (@PBROhioScout) July 17, 2021
2023 RHP Andrew Edrington— Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) June 8, 2021
Legit two-way talent who stood out with both the bat/glove as well. Live arm, w/a cutting fastball that sat in the 85-88mph range. Also spun a well +avg CB at 71-73mph. pic.twitter.com/YqGhvXgotv