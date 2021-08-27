Lanky left-hander commits to Clemson

Justin Leguernic LH Pitcher

Height: 6-5 Weight: 175 Hometown: Dix Hills, NY (Half Hollow Hills West HS) Class: 2023 6-5175Dix Hills, NY (Half Hollow Hills West HS)2023

2023 Dix Hills, New York left-hander Justin Leguernic (6-5 175) announced a commitment to Clemson Friday.

"I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University. Thank you to the Clemson coaching staff for giving me this great opportunity," Leguernic said on Twitter.

Perfect Game analyzed his game this summer.

"There's a lot to like about the size, operation, stuff, and long term projection. At 6-foot-5, 175 pounds, he's got extremely broad shoulders, long limbs, and is still just fifteen years old. The arm stroke is loose and easy in the back... Leguernic filled up the strike zone and mixed in a sweeping low-70s breaking ball to keep hitters off the heater...He worked two scoreless innings despite some early command issues, running his fastball up to 86 mph with natural arm-side life from an extended three-quarters arm slot. Luguernic has some deception within his delivery, as he releases slightly cross-body and comes at hitters with some moving parts."

Check out clips from the lefty below:

Light bullpen before BCS Fort Meyers @coachgibby3514 pic.twitter.com/Kk7WrKs7kI — justin leguernic (@JustinLeg23) July 2, 2021

2023 #uncommitted LHP Justin Leguernic (Dix Hills, NY) up to 85 on the gun with a gross slurve featuring 11-5 movement. Once the projectable lefty settled in from a low 3/4 slot, hitters have had a handful trying to make contact #NEChamp @PG_Uncommitted @PG_Scouting pic.twitter.com/oskuS4pOHt — PG Mid Atlantic (NY, NJ, PA, MD) (@PGMidAtlantic) June 27, 2021

I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University. Thank you to the Clemson coaching staff for giving me this great opportunity. @MonteLeeCU @SEE_Clemson @BradleyLeCroy @ClemsonBaseball #GoTiger pic.twitter.com/3IRG43RmE4 — justin leguernic (@JustinLeg23) August 27, 2021