Instate left-hander commits to Clemson
Monday, July 12, 2021
Height: 5-10 Weight: 140 Hometown: Rock Hill, SC (Northwestern HS) Class: 2022
2022 Northwestern (SC) left-handed pitcher Ethan Darden announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.
Darden went 6-2 with 101 strikeouts and a 1.04 ERA as an All-Area selection last season.
"I’m still at a loss of words and feelings. I’m extremely thankful for the athletic and academic opportunity @ClemsonBaseball is giving me," Darden said announcing the commitment. "I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for making me the man I am today and @MonteLeeCU for believing in me."
