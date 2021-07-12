Instate left-hander commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Ethan Darden LH Pitcher

Height: 5-10 Weight: 140 Hometown: Rock Hill, SC (Northwestern HS) Class: 2022 5-10140Rock Hill, SC (Northwestern HS)2022

2022 Northwestern (SC) left-handed pitcher Ethan Darden announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.

Darden went 6-2 with 101 strikeouts and a 1.04 ERA as an All-Area selection last season.

"I’m still at a loss of words and feelings. I’m extremely thankful for the athletic and academic opportunity @ClemsonBaseball is giving me," Darden said announcing the commitment. "I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for making me the man I am today and @MonteLeeCU for believing in me."

I’m still at a loss of words and feelings. I’m extremely thankful for the athletic and academic opportunity @ClemsonBaseball is giving me. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for making me the man I am today and @MonteLeeCU for believing in me. #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/AkRiY3GFGF — Ethan Darden (@EthanDarden3) July 12, 2021