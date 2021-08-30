Instate infielder flips commitment from Gamecocks to Clemson

Jack Reynolds Infielder

Height: 5-11 Weight: 165 Hometown: Columbia, SC ( HS) Class: 2022 5-11165Columbia, SC ( HS)2022

2022 AC Flora (SC) infielder Jack Reynolds announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday, flipping an originally listed commitment with South Carolina.

"Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University! Thank you to my family and all my friends that have helped me along this journey!" Reynolds said on Monday.

Check out a few clips from his game below:

Jack Reynolds does good job 2 strike hitting with 2 run single @ACFloraBaseball 6-0 5th 1 out pic.twitter.com/xoVWnfQIjp — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) June 4, 2021

2022 INF Jack Reynolds of AC Flora (South Carolina commit) starts game three of the day off with a HR. Has found the barrel a handful of times already. #DPScrimmages pic.twitter.com/Y1DczQh87f — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) February 15, 2020