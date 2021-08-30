BREAKING

Instate infielder flips commitment from Gamecocks to Clemson
by - 2021 Aug 30, Mon 12:32
Jack Reynolds - Infielder
Height: 5-11   Weight: 165   Hometown: Columbia, SC ( HS)   Class: 2022

2022 AC Flora (SC) infielder Jack Reynolds announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday, flipping an originally listed commitment with South Carolina.

"Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University! Thank you to my family and all my friends that have helped me along this journey!" Reynolds said on Monday.

Check out a few clips from his game below:

