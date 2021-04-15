In-state catcher commits to Clemson
by - Thursday, April 15, 2021, 11:02 PM
Caid Byrd - Catcher Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-1   Weight: 175   Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC (Socastee HS)   Class: 2021

Socastee (SC) 2021 catcher Caid Byrd announced a commitment to Clemson baseball on Thursday.

"Blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University!" Byrd said on Twitter.

Byrd was the MVP of the Coastal Invitational Tournament last month, where he hit .444 with a .634 on-base percentage.

Check out Byrd highlights below:

