In-state catcher commits to Clemson
|Thursday, April 15, 2021, 11:02 PM-
Socastee (SC) 2021 catcher Caid Byrd announced a commitment to Clemson baseball on Thursday.
"Blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University!" Byrd said on Twitter.
Byrd was the MVP of the Coastal Invitational Tournament last month, where he hit .444 with a .634 on-base percentage.
Check out Byrd highlights below:
