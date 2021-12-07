Highly-regarded instate baseball prospect commits to Clemson
2021 Dec 7
Daniel Parker - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Hartsville, SC (Hartsville HS)   Class: 2025

2025 Hartsville (SC) right-handed pitcher/infielder Daniel Parker announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank God, my family, and @ClemsonBaseball for giving me the opportunity to continue my Academic and Baseball career at @ClemsonUniv," Parker said.

Parker has garnered some strong evaluations and is regarded as one of the top prospects in his class out of South Carolina.

Check out evaluations and some clips from his game below:

