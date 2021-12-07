Highly-regarded instate baseball prospect commits to Clemson

Daniel Parker RH Pitcher

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Hartsville, SC (Hartsville HS) Class: 2025 6-0170Hartsville, SC (Hartsville HS)2025

2025 Hartsville (SC) right-handed pitcher/infielder Daniel Parker announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank God, my family, and @ClemsonBaseball for giving me the opportunity to continue my Academic and Baseball career at @ClemsonUniv," Parker said.

Parker has garnered some strong evaluations and is regarded as one of the top prospects in his class out of South Carolina.

Check out evaluations and some clips from his game below:

Some big time talent from the Midlands Open ID. More info to follow over the next few days!! ??@danielp2_25 2025 from @HartsvilleB throwing ???????@shooterhunt @prepbaseball pic.twitter.com/pGEPky0uka — PBR South Carolina (@PBR_SC) October 14, 2021

One of the top players in the 2025 class in the state and country @danielp2_25 up to 89 @PBR_SC @Post1Baseball @HartsvilleB pic.twitter.com/XWuIEmpJEB — Sammy Esposito (@SammyEsposito41) December 4, 2021

I would like to thank God, my family, and @ClemsonBaseball for giving me the opportunity to continue my Academic and Baseball career at @ClemsonUniv #AllIn #GoTigers CU in ‘25 #Committed pic.twitter.com/EgLOM3HTWA — Daniel Parker (@danielp2_25) December 8, 2021