Clemson signee drafted on MLB draft first day

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson catcher signee Joe Mack was selected with the 31st overall pick by the Miami Marlins on the first day of the MLB draft on Sunday.

Mack was rated the No. 19 overall prospect by MLB.com going into the draft.

The Williamsville East (NY) product bats left-handed and throws right-handed. Before any bonuses, Mack's contract is slotted at $2.3 million.

Fellow top-25-rated MLB draft prospects and Clemson signees Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor, who are also football signees at quarterback, were not selected on the first night of the MLB draft. The MLB draft resumes with rounds 2-10 at 1 p.m. on Monday.

From MLB.com on Mack: “Mack has the chance to be an impact player on both sides of the ball. The left-handed hitter has the chance to be an above-average hitter, showing off an advanced approach all summer with an impressive ability to pick up base hits with two strikes. He has more alley-to-alley gap power, but he has the strength and bat speed that point to at least average power in the future. While speed isn’t a part of his game, he’s far from a clogger and runs well for a catcher.

“All summer, Mack showed off plus pop times to second base, consistently under 1.9 seconds. He’ll need to keep working on his overall defensive game, but given his baseball awareness, there’s little question he’ll be at least a solid average receiver, giving teams a complete package to consider signing away from his commitment to Clemson.”

