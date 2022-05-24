Clemson offers 4-star Peach State defensive lineman
by - 2022 May 24, Tue 19:04
Kayden McDonald - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 310   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#20 DT, #33 GA
Rivals:
#164 Overall, #5 DT, #16 GA
24/7:
#242 Overall, #37 DL, #24 GA
Kayden McDonald is one of the nation's top interior D-lineman and now boasts a Clemson offer.
A highly-productive defensive lineman out of Georgia received a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

Four-star 2023 North Gwinnett defensive tackle Kayden McDonald announced the news.

"AGTG! Thankful to earn a scholarship offer from Clemson University!" McDonald posted on social media.

McDonald tallied 96 tackles, 62 for loss, with 20 sacks last season.

He is rated as high as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the class and No. 164 overall (Rivals).

