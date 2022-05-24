|
Clemson offers 4-star Peach State defensive lineman
|2022 May 24, Tue 19:04-
|
Kayden McDonald - Defensive Line
Height: 6-3 Weight: 310 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.71)
ESPN:
#20 DT, #33 GA
Rivals:
#164 Overall, #5 DT, #16 GA
24/7:
#242 Overall, #37 DL, #24 GA
A highly-productive defensive lineman out of Georgia received a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
Four-star 2023 North Gwinnett defensive tackle Kayden McDonald announced the news.
"AGTG! Thankful to earn a scholarship offer from Clemson University!" McDonald posted on social media.
McDonald tallied 96 tackles, 62 for loss, with 20 sacks last season.
He is rated as high as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the class and No. 164 overall (Rivals).
AGTG! Thankful to earn a scholarship offer from Clemson University! @CoachEason1 @CoachConn @WesleyGoodwin ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/ZAQJzJhQRc— Kayden (@KMac_DT) May 24, 2022
Congrats to Kayden McDonald as he was named Defensive Lineman of the Year by the TD Club of Gwinnett!#GoNorth pic.twitter.com/8PsHcEdeNb— North Gwinnett Athletics (@NGHSAthletics) March 1, 2022
Tags: Clemson Baseball, Kayden McDonald