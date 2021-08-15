Clemson baseball picks up instate commitment
by - Sunday, August 15, 2021, 2:08 PM
2022 P27 Academy (SC) catcher Jacob Jarrell has committed to Clemson, per a Diamond Prospects report.

Jarrell did so during the 14th annual Palmetto Games in Sumter this weekend while playing for Team Northwest. Clemson had commitments on the rosters there from Eastside's Mavis Graves, Brookland-Cayce's Ty Marshall, Lexington's Nathan Hall, Northwestern's Ethan Darden, Spring Valley's Brent Gibbs, James Island's Hogan Garner, Berkeley's Jackson Proctor and Hartsville's Cam Cannerella.

Check out clips and recognition Jarrell has earned below:

