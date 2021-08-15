Clemson baseball picks up instate commitment

2022 P27 Academy (SC) catcher Jacob Jarrell has committed to Clemson, per a Diamond Prospects report.

Jarrell did so during the 14th annual Palmetto Games in Sumter this weekend while playing for Team Northwest. Clemson had commitments on the rosters there from Eastside's Mavis Graves, Brookland-Cayce's Ty Marshall, Lexington's Nathan Hall, Northwestern's Ethan Darden, Spring Valley's Brent Gibbs, James Island's Hogan Garner, Berkeley's Jackson Proctor and Hartsville's Cam Cannerella.

During the Palmetto Games, P27 Academy 2022 C Jacob Jarrell made a commitment to play baseball at Clemson University. pic.twitter.com/YQEakYN2CG — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) August 15, 2021

#Uncommitted ‘22 Jacob Jarrell of @bodyshopbball sits on a hanging CB and squares it up done the 3B line for a double. #BlackBearClassic pic.twitter.com/ANUx4lSXC3 — Prospect Select (@PSBaseballinc) June 19, 2021

Ball is flying off Uncomitted ‘22 C Jacob Jarrell’s bat. Strength is present in the hands and the lower half. Stays middle and is consistent with the barrel. @PBR_SC pic.twitter.com/GOFJwYg8Ja — PBR North Carolina (@PrepBaseballNC) February 7, 2021

Jacob Jarrell

Pop times - 2.01

Positional Velo - (Catcher) 77

Sixty - 6.99 pic.twitter.com/iMbcqD2MX3 — Brandon Hall (@BHall_NC) January 18, 2021