6-foot-7 N.C. RHP commits to Clemson
by - 2021 Aug 2, Mon 19:36
Luke Brown - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-7   Weight: 170   Hometown: Apex, NC (Middle Creek HS)   Class: 2023

Clemson landed a big right-hander out of Apex, North Carolina on Monday.

Six-foot-7 2023 righty Luke Brown took to social media to announce it.

"I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University to further my athletic and academic career," Brown said. "I’d like to thank God, my family, coaches, friends, and everyone else who has supported me along the way. Go Tigers!"

Check out analysis and clips of his game below:

