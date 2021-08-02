6-foot-7 N.C. RHP commits to Clemson

Luke Brown RH Pitcher

Height: 6-7 Weight: 170 Hometown: Apex, NC (Middle Creek HS) Class: 2023 6-7170Apex, NC (Middle Creek HS)2023

Clemson landed a big right-hander out of Apex, North Carolina on Monday.

Six-foot-7 2023 righty Luke Brown took to social media to announce it.

"I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University to further my athletic and academic career," Brown said. "I’d like to thank God, my family, coaches, friends, and everyone else who has supported me along the way. Go Tigers!"

Check out analysis and clips of his game below:

The arms are going to be on full display today in Game 1s & long-limbed 6’7 ‘23 RHP Luke Brown (NC) starts things off at 86-87 w/ steeper angle & 2500+ RPM. Developing spin for K up to 77.



Wiry-athletic w/ whippy arm. M2C#PBRFG21 || @PrepBaseballNC pic.twitter.com/tWFoUbrLJH — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) July 29, 2021

Lot to like from Luke Brown (‘23, NC) long, lean frame w/ long levers and loads of RTF. Working at a quick tempo, 84-87, grabbing an 88 early w/ downhill action on FB. #16uCoastalElite @PG_Scouting @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/8XKHFfFWTE — PG Coastal (@PG_Coastal) July 25, 2021

2023 RHP Luke Brown (Middle Creek HS) with an impressive start here. 86-87 and 2400+ RPM #PBRFG21 @LukeBrownn25 pic.twitter.com/AiNA3GWOYp — PBR North Carolina (@PrepBaseballNC) July 29, 2021

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University to further my athletic and academic career. I’d like to thank God, my family, coaches, friends, and everyone else who has supported me along the way. Go tigers! pic.twitter.com/ns9UoHXACy — Luke Brown (@LukeBrownn25) August 2, 2021

#NCcommits



Congrats to @LukeBrownn25 on his commitment to @ClemsonBaseball @MCreekBaseball



The 6-foot-7 Right-hander had an impressive outing for Team Carolina's last Thursday at the PBR Future Games pic.twitter.com/AS9cWUP0P0 — PBR North Carolina (@PrepBaseballNC) August 2, 2021

Another huge get for @MonteLeeCU and @ClemsonBaseball. Might be best RHP in NC in his class. His mother played volleyball at Clemson https://t.co/VnEQDoS0C2 — David Hood (@MDavidHood) August 2, 2021