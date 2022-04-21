No. 9 Florida State comes to Clemson for key weekend series
Mack Anglin anchors Clemson's weekend staff hosting top-10 FSU after wins in three of the last four ranked matchups. (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host No. 9 Florida State this weekend in the first meetings between the two teams at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since 2018.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Florida State (23-13, 10-8 ACC) vs. Clemson (24-13, 4-10 ACC)

• Best Ranking - FSU - No. 9 Baseball America; CU - NR

• When - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush (Friday), Ron Smith (Friday), Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Florida State leads 81-70-1 (1958-21)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 35-23 (1962-18)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - LHP Parker Messick (FSU - 5-2, 2.93 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 4-3, 3.18)

• Saturday - LHP Bryce Hubbart (FSU - 6-1, 2.82) vs. TBA (CU)

• Sunday - RHP Carson Montgomery (FSU - 4-1, 3.79) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 16-7 home record, won midweek games at No. 10 Georgia (8-4) and against East Tennessee State (12-2).

• The Tigers are averaging 7.5 runs per game and hitting .278 with a .459 slugging percentage, .389 on-base percentage and 19 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.34 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 2.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .980.

FLORIDA STATE OVERVIEW

• Florida State, who has a 3-5 road record and is averaging 6.1 runs per game, is led by third-year Head Coach Mike Martin Jr.

• The Seminoles defeated Georgia Southern 6-5 at home on Wednesday. They are hitting .268 and have a 3.94 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Reese Albert is hitting .324, James Tibbs is batting .320, Jaime Ferrer is hitting .314 and Jonah Scolaro has a team-high three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Due to the shortened season in 2020, Florida State has not played at Clemson since 2018, when the Tigers won two of the three games.

• After this weekend, Clemson will have played 14 of its last 16 games against top-25 teams.

• Clemson has totaled 10 home runs in the last three games.

HOFFMANN UNDER CONTROL

• Sophomore righthander Nick Hoffmann has been a reliable starter and reliever for the last three seasons.

• He is 3-4 with a 5.19 ERA and 30 strikeouts against nine walks in 43.1 innings pitched over 11 appearances (eight starts) in 2022.

• He has a 3.24 ERA, .258 opponents' batting average and five strikeouts against one walk in 8.1 innings pitched in three relief appearances.

• In his career, he's 9-6 with four saves, a 4.17 ERA and 81 strikeouts against 14 walks in 103.2 innings pitched over 35 outings (12 starts).

• He has a 5.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his career, the best mark in Clemson history.

• He has a 1.22 walks-per-nine-innings-pitched mark in his career, the best mark in Clemson history.

• He has only thrown one wild pitch in his career.

