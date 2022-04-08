No. 6 Irish take series opener over Tigers
NOTRE DAME, IND. – John Michael Bertrand pitched 8.1 strong innings to lead No. 6 Notre Dame to a 4-1 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 18-5 overall and 6-4 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 19-10 overall and 2-7 in ACC play.

Bertrand (5-0) earned the win by allowing just four hits, one unearned run and three walks with eight strikeouts. Bertrand, who threw 130 pitches, did not allow a leadoff batter to reach base. Ryan McLinskey registered the last two outs to record his third save of the year. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (4-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks with four strikeouts in a season-high 6.2 innings pitched.

The Fighting Irish plated two runs on four hits in the second inning, then the Tigers took advantage of multiple miscues to score a two-out run in the fourth inning. Notre Dame doubled its lead in the fifth inning on a two-out passed ball, then it added an insurance run on Nick Juaire’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


