No. 20 Tigers host Coastal Carolina, Winthrop midweek
|2022 Mar 21, Mon 13:54-
Clemson ends its homestand with midweek games versus Coastal Carolina (Tuesday) and Winthrop (Wednesday).
GAMES SETUP
• Who – Coastal Carolina (11-7-1) & Winthrop (5-13) vs. Clemson (15-4)
• Best Ranking – CCU – NR; WIN – NR; CU – No. 20 Baseball America
• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network Extra
• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush (Wednesday), Ron Smith, Chris Sylvester (Tuesday)
• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
SERIES HISTORY (COASTAL CAROLINA)
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 47-10 (1986-19)
• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 34-6 (1988-19)
SERIES HISTORY (WINTHROP)
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 23-7 (1981-20)
• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 19-6 (1981-20)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Tuesday – RHP Elliot Carney (CCU, 1-0, 5.21 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU - 0-1, 2.89)
• Wednesday – TBA (WIN) vs. TBA (CU)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 12-4 home record, won one of three home games against No. 23 Miami (Fla.) last weekend.
• The Tigers are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .462 slugging percentage, .411 on-base percentage and 11 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 3.14 ERA, .219 opponents’ batting average and 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.
COASTAL CAROLINA OVERVIEW
• Coastal Carolina, who has an 0-4 road record, is led by 27th-year head coach Gary Gilmore.
• The Chanticleers went 1-1-1 at home against ULM last weekend. They are hitting .281 and have a 4.34 ERA and .957 fielding percentage.
• Matt McDermott is hitting .339 with two homers and 15 RBIs, while Dale Thomas is batting .294 with six homers and 17 RBIs.
WINTHROP OVERVIEW
• Winthrop, who has an 0-5 road record, is led by 12th-year Head Coach Tom Riginos.
• The Eagles won one of three home games against James Madison. They are hitting .241 and have a 6.42 ERA and .954 fielding percentage.
• Joseph Szvetitz is hitting .368 with 11 RBIs, Jack Spyke is batting .333 with eight RBIs and Khyree Miller has a team-high three home runs.
QUICK HITS
• Winthrop Head Coach Tom Riginos was an assistant coach at Clemson for eight seasons (2003-10).
• Clemson is scheduled to play at Winthrop on March 29 and at Coastal Carolina on May 17.
• Clemson is hitting .311 with nine homers, three doubles and 30 runs in the eighth inning in 2022.
POLLS
• Clemson is ranked as high as No. 20 in the nation by Baseball America this week.
• It marks the third week in a row the Tigers are ranked in at least one poll.
ACC STANDINGS
• Clemson is tied for fifth place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 1-2 league mark.
• Overall in the ACC standings, Clemson is tied for ninth place.
WAGNER MAXIMIZING HIS GAME
• Sophomore Max Wagner has emerged in 2022 to become one of the team’s top hitters.
• He is hitting .368 with five homers, six doubles, 19 RBIs, 19 runs, a .519 on-base percentage and a steal in 19 games (15 starts).
• He leads or is tied for the team lead in doubles, homers, extra-base hits (11), RBIs, slugging percentage (.737) and on-base percentage.
• He has shown a steady glove at third base with a solid .932 fielding percentage.
• In his career, he is hitting .277 with 11 doubles, seven homers, 28 RBIs, 35 runs and a .401 on-base percentage in 54 games (37 starts).
PITCHING LEADING THE WAY
• One of the main reasons for the Tigers' success has been their consistency on the mound.
• Clemson has allowed six runs or less in 18 of its 19 games.
• The Tigers have a 3.14 ERA, .219 opponents' batting average and 182 strikeouts against 72 walks in 172.0 innings pitched in 2022.
• Clemson has only allowed 29 extra-base hits (18 doubles, 11 homers).
• Clemson has a 9.52 strikeout-per-nine-innings-pitched mark.
• The Tigers are holding opponents to .202 with runners on base and .211 with runners in scoring position.
• Clemson pitchers have done well keeping the ball down in the zone with 185 groundball outs compared to 126 flyball outs.
• Clemson starters have combined for a 6-4 record, 3.89 ERA, .228 opponents' batting average and 79 strikeouts in 85.2 innings pitched.
• The Tiger bullpen has a 9-0 record, five saves, a 2.40 ERA, .209 opponents' batting average and 103 strikeouts in 86.1 innings pitched.