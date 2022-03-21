No. 20 Tigers host Coastal Carolina, Winthrop midweek
by - 2022 Mar 21, Mon 13:54
Clemson looks to start another winning streak on Tuesday hosting Coastal Carolina.
Clemson ends its homestand with midweek games versus Coastal Carolina (Tuesday) and Winthrop (Wednesday).

GAMES SETUP

• Who – Coastal Carolina (11-7-1) & Winthrop (5-13) vs. Clemson (15-4)

• Best Ranking – CCU – NR; WIN – NR; CU – No. 20 Baseball America

• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

SERIES HISTORY (COASTAL CAROLINA)

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 47-10 (1986-19)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 34-6 (1988-19)

SERIES HISTORY (WINTHROP)

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 23-7 (1981-20)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 19-6 (1981-20)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday – RHP Elliot Carney (CCU, 1-0, 5.21 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU - 0-1, 2.89)

• Wednesday – TBA (WIN) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 12-4 home record, won one of three home games against No. 23 Miami (Fla.) last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .462 slugging percentage, .411 on-base percentage and 11 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.14 ERA, .219 opponents’ batting average and 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

COASTAL CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• Coastal Carolina, who has an 0-4 road record, is led by 27th-year head coach Gary Gilmore.

• The Chanticleers went 1-1-1 at home against ULM last weekend. They are hitting .281 and have a 4.34 ERA and .957 fielding percentage.

• Matt McDermott is hitting .339 with two homers and 15 RBIs, while Dale Thomas is batting .294 with six homers and 17 RBIs.

WINTHROP OVERVIEW

• Winthrop, who has an 0-5 road record, is led by 12th-year Head Coach Tom Riginos.

• The Eagles won one of three home games against James Madison. They are hitting .241 and have a 6.42 ERA and .954 fielding percentage.

• Joseph Szvetitz is hitting .368 with 11 RBIs, Jack Spyke is batting .333 with eight RBIs and Khyree Miller has a team-high three home runs.

QUICK HITS

• Winthrop Head Coach Tom Riginos was an assistant coach at Clemson for eight seasons (2003-10).

• Clemson is scheduled to play at Winthrop on March 29 and at Coastal Carolina on May 17.

• Clemson is hitting .311 with nine homers, three doubles and 30 runs in the eighth inning in 2022.

POLLS

• Clemson is ranked as high as No. 20 in the nation by Baseball America this week.

• It marks the third week in a row the Tigers are ranked in at least one poll.

ACC STANDINGS

• Clemson is tied for fifth place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 1-2 league mark.

• Overall in the ACC standings, Clemson is tied for ninth place.

WAGNER MAXIMIZING HIS GAME

• Sophomore Max Wagner has emerged in 2022 to become one of the team’s top hitters.

• He is hitting .368 with five homers, six doubles, 19 RBIs, 19 runs, a .519 on-base percentage and a steal in 19 games (15 starts).

• He leads or is tied for the team lead in doubles, homers, extra-base hits (11), RBIs, slugging percentage (.737) and on-base percentage.

• He has shown a steady glove at third base with a solid .932 fielding percentage.

• In his career, he is hitting .277 with 11 doubles, seven homers, 28 RBIs, 35 runs and a .401 on-base percentage in 54 games (37 starts).

PITCHING LEADING THE WAY

• One of the main reasons for the Tigers' success has been their consistency on the mound.

• Clemson has allowed six runs or less in 18 of its 19 games.

• The Tigers have a 3.14 ERA, .219 opponents' batting average and 182 strikeouts against 72 walks in 172.0 innings pitched in 2022.

• Clemson has only allowed 29 extra-base hits (18 doubles, 11 homers).

• Clemson has a 9.52 strikeout-per-nine-innings-pitched mark.

• The Tigers are holding opponents to .202 with runners on base and .211 with runners in scoring position.

• Clemson pitchers have done well keeping the ball down in the zone with 185 groundball outs compared to 126 flyball outs.

• Clemson starters have combined for a 6-4 record, 3.89 ERA, .228 opponents' batting average and 79 strikeouts in 85.2 innings pitched.

• The Tiger bullpen has a 9-0 record, five saves, a 2.40 ERA, .209 opponents' batting average and 103 strikeouts in 86.1 innings pitched.

