No. 10 Seminoles pull away late in series opener
by - Friday, May 14, 2021, 9:07 PM
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Bryce Hubbart pitched 6.0 strong innings to lead No. 10 Florida State to an 8-3 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Dick Howser Stadium on Friday night.

Hubbart (6-4) earned the win by allowing four hits, one run and two walks with seven strikeouts. Jack Anderson pitched 2.0 innings to record his fourth save of the year. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (2-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, four runs (two earned) and four walks with nine strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers (23-22, 15-16 ACC) struck first in the first inning on Caden Grice’s run-scoring single. In the third inning, the Seminoles (27-18, 18-13 ACC) took advantage of two errors to score three runs, including two on Logan Lacey’s double. Florida State added a run in the sixth inning, then Sam Hall hit a two-run homer, his fourth of the year, in the seventh inning to narrow the Seminole lead to 4-3. In the eighth inning, Florida State added four insurance runs with two outs.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


