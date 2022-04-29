No. 10 Cards top Tigers to open series
Louisville broke through for three runs in the third against Mack Anglin and tacked more on for the win (Clemson baseball Twitter photo).
LOUISVILLE, KY. – Jared Poland totaled a career-high 13 strikeouts to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 7-2 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday night.

Poland (3-2) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and one walk in a career-long 8.0 innings pitched. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (4-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, seven runs (four earned) and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

The Cardinals (29-12, 12-7 ACC) scored a run in the second inning on Isaac Humphrey’s sacrifice fly, then they scored three unearned runs in the third inning after a costly Tiger error with two outs. Louisville extended its lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Blake Wright lined a two-run double in the ninth inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard.

Max Wagner, who went 3-for-4, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning double for the Tigers (28-15, 6-12 ACC).

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


