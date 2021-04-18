Miami walk-off notches sweep over Clemson
CORAL GABLES, FLA. - Tony Jenkins' sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted No. 25 Miami (Fla.) to a 3-2 walkoff win over Clemson at Mark Light Field on Sunday afternoon. The Hurricanes, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 21-11 overall and 13-10 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 15-17 overall and 9-12 in ACC play.

Yohandy Morales started the scoring with a solo homer in the first inning, then Kier Meredith grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the third inning to tie the score. Jordan Lala gave Miami the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a solo homer.

After back-to-back singles by Adam Hackenberg and pinch-hitter Bryar Hawkins in the seventh inning, Dylan Brewer reached on a fielder's choice that plated Hackenberg to tie the score 2-2. In the ninth inning, CJ Kayfus led off with a single and advanced to third base on Dominic Pitelli's one-out double. Jenkins then lofted the first pitch to deep center field to score Kayfus for the walkoff run on the sacrifice fly.

Carson Palmquist (1-0) earned the win, as he yielded three hits, one run and two walks with six strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched. Tiger reliever Mat Clark (1-1) suffered the loss. The lefthander allowed three hits, one run and no walks with four strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers travel to Athens to take on Georgia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.


