Juco prospect commits to Clemson baseball

TigerNet Staff by

Spartanburg Methodist College left-hander BJ Bailey announced a commitment to Clemson Thursday night.

"I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Clemson University! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who helped me along this journey. Go Tigers!" Bailey posted on Twitter.

He is currently a sophomore and is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings this season.

The Woodruff native went 1-0 with 35 strikeouts to 15 walks and a 3.54 ERA over 28 innings last year.

I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Clemson university! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who helped me along this journey. Go Tigers! @GOSMCBASEBALL @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/v0Oj0CtDVz — BJ Bailey (@BJBailey8) April 7, 2022