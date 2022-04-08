|
Juco prospect commits to Clemson baseball
|2022 Apr 8, Fri 11:55-
Spartanburg Methodist College left-hander BJ Bailey announced a commitment to Clemson Thursday night.
"I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Clemson University! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who helped me along this journey. Go Tigers!" Bailey posted on Twitter.
He is currently a sophomore and is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings this season.
The Woodruff native went 1-0 with 35 strikeouts to 15 walks and a 3.54 ERA over 28 innings last year.
First start at home for the season. 4 innings pitched, 9k’s no hits, no earned runs. @GOSMCBASEBALL @FlatgroundApp @PitchingNinja pic.twitter.com/iIoD93vJmc— BJ Bailey (@BJBailey8) February 7, 2022