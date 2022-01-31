Grice receives Preseason All-America honors

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Sophomore Caden Grice (Greer, S.C.) was named a preseason second-team All-American as the utility player by Baseball America and preseason third-team All-American as the first baseman by D1Baseball on Monday.

As a freshman in 2021, Grice was a first-team freshman All-American and Second-Team All-ACC selection who hit .317 with 15 home runs, 53 RBIs and a .427 on-base percentage in 51 games. He led the team in runs, homers, RBIs, total bases. slugging percentage and on-base percentage as well.

Grice and the Tigers begin the 2022 season with a three-game series against Indiana from Feb. 18-20 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.