Get your picture taken with Braves World Series trophy at Clemson
|Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:37 AM-
WHAT: Following their historic World Series Championship season, the Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.
The World Champions Trophy Tour will stop at Clemson University’s Baseball game vs. University of Hartford on Sunday, February 27 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Fans are invited to take photos with the coveted 2021 World Series Trophy while enjoying the game. A game ticket is required for entry.
WHERE: Doug Kingsmore Stadium
114 Baseball Drive
Clemson, SC 29634
WHEN: Sunday, February 27
11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. World Series Trophy photo opportunity
Tags: Clemson Baseball