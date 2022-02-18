Get your picture taken with Braves World Series trophy at Clemson

WHAT: Following their historic World Series Championship season, the Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

The World Champions Trophy Tour will stop at Clemson University’s Baseball game vs. University of Hartford on Sunday, February 27 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Fans are invited to take photos with the coveted 2021 World Series Trophy while enjoying the game. A game ticket is required for entry.

WHERE: Doug Kingsmore Stadium

114 Baseball Drive

Clemson, SC 29634

WHEN: Sunday, February 27

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. World Series Trophy photo opportunity