Get your picture taken with Braves World Series trophy at Clemson
by - Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:37 AM
Clemson fans have the opportunity to take photos with the 2021 World Series trophy (Thomas Shea - USA Today Sports)
Clemson fans have the opportunity to take photos with the 2021 World Series trophy (Thomas Shea - USA Today Sports)

WHAT: Following their historic World Series Championship season, the Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

The World Champions Trophy Tour will stop at Clemson University’s Baseball game vs. University of Hartford on Sunday, February 27 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Fans are invited to take photos with the coveted 2021 World Series Trophy while enjoying the game. A game ticket is required for entry.

WHERE: Doug Kingsmore Stadium

114 Baseball Drive

Clemson, SC 29634

WHEN: Sunday, February 27

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. World Series Trophy photo opportunity

Comment on this story
Print   
Justyn Ross "ready to go" and show his ability at NFL combine
Justyn Ross "ready to go" and show his ability at NFL combine
Clemson heads to Louisville in battle of teams desperate for win
Clemson heads to Louisville in battle of teams desperate for win
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on having earlier signing period, transfer portal, schools tampering
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on having earlier signing period, transfer portal, schools tampering
Clemson updates mask mandate requirement
Clemson updates mask mandate requirement
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest