Game time changes for Saturday and Sunday Clemson-Northeastern baseball games
by - 2022 Mar 11, Fri 19:56
CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted cold temperatures and travel arrangements, the Saturday and Sunday games between Northeastern and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium are now scheduled for the following times.

• Saturday – 1 p.m.

• Sunday – Noon

Live video for both games is available on ACC Network Extra, and audio will air on Clemson Athletic Network beginning with the pregame show 30 minutes prior to each game time. Tickets for the games are also available at ClemsonTigers.com.

