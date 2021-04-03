Former Clemson RHP makes MLB debut

CLEMSON, S.C. – Former Tiger righthander Paul Campbell (Malden, Mass.) made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins in a relief role against the Tampa Bay Rays in Miami on Saturday night. He pitched 2.0 innings with one strikeout.

Campbell became the 62nd former Tiger to play in a major league game and third in 2021, joining Brad Miller (Phillies) and Eli White (Rangers).

Campbell had a 21-10 record, two saves and a 3.12 ERA in 233.1 innings pitched over 49 appearances (33 starts) in three minor league seasons (2017-19) in the Tampa Bay Rays’ organization. Campbell, who was a Rule 5 draft selection by the Marlins in December, also has 188 strikeouts against 60 walks while allowing only 196 hits in his minor league career.

In three seasons at Clemson from 2015-17, he had 46 strikeouts against 20 walks in 39.0 innings pitched over 30 appearances (three starts). In 2017, he was drafted in the 21st round (No. 619 overall) by the Rays.

Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2017 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.

19,922nd player in MLB history: Paul Campbell



- 21st round pick by TB in '17 out of Clemson

- mostly a reliever in college, then started in pro ball, now back in the bullpen

- low strikeout rate but has elite spin rates on FB (despite average velo) & CB

- Rule 5 pick in Dec. '20 pic.twitter.com/w4Rrb9JbDM — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 3, 2021