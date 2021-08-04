Former Clemson pitcher makes MLB debut
by - 2021 Aug 4, Wed 20:53
Koerner last played in a Clemson uniform in 2015.
Koerner last played in a Clemson uniform in 2015.

CLEMSON, S.C. - Former Tiger righthander Brody Koerner (Concord, N.C.) made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in a relief role against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. He pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowing two hits and one run in the Yankees’ 13-1 victory.

Koerner became the 64th former Tiger to play in a major league game and 10th in 2021. He also became the fifth former Tiger to play for the Yankees and first since 2012 (D.J. Mitchell).

The three-time ACC Academic Roll member had 100 strikeouts in 97.2 innings pitched over 31 appearances (19 starts) in his Tiger career (2013-15).

His best game as a Tiger came in 2015, when he tossed a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts at No. 8 South Carolina on March 2. After the season, he was drafted in the 17th round by the Yankees.

In six minor league seasons at every level of the Yankee organization, Koerner is 24-20 with eight saves, a 3.79 ERA and 322 strikeouts in 434.0 innings pitched over 108 appearances (65 starts).

Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2017 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.

