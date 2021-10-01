Former Clemson pitcher called up to Atlanta Braves
Friday, October 1, 2021
Strider started the year in A-ball.
Spencer Strider is getting the call up to the majors at a crucial time.

Strider is set to join the NL East champ Atlanta Braves this weekend after being called up on Friday.

The former Clemson right-handed pitcher was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft by the Braves and has run the gamut of the minors this season, starting in A-ball Augusta (0.59 ERA in four appearances) to A+ Rome (2.45 ERA in three app.) to AA Mississippi (4.71 ERA/94 Ks-29 BBs) to AAA Gwinnett (1 shutout inning).

Strider returned from an arm injury in 2019 to post a 4.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts to three walks in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He was a freshman All-American in 2018 with a 5-2 record, tallying a 4.76 ERA and 70 strikeouts to 35 walks.

The Braves host the New York Mets for the final regular-season series this weekend before the MLB playoffs start next week.

