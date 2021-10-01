Former Clemson pitcher called up to Atlanta Braves

TigerNet Staff by

Spencer Strider is getting the call up to the majors at a crucial time.

Strider is set to join the NL East champ Atlanta Braves this weekend after being called up on Friday.

The former Clemson right-handed pitcher was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft by the Braves and has run the gamut of the minors this season, starting in A-ball Augusta (0.59 ERA in four appearances) to A+ Rome (2.45 ERA in three app.) to AA Mississippi (4.71 ERA/94 Ks-29 BBs) to AAA Gwinnett (1 shutout inning).

Strider returned from an arm injury in 2019 to post a 4.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts to three walks in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He was a freshman All-American in 2018 with a 5-2 record, tallying a 4.76 ERA and 70 strikeouts to 35 walks.

The Braves host the New York Mets for the final regular-season series this weekend before the MLB playoffs start next week.

Strider will wear No. 65. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 1, 2021

A source confirms @leprekhan's report that Spencer Strider will be added to Atlanta's roster within the next few days. Strider has 153 strikeouts in 94 innings at four different levels this year. The right-hander was drafted out of Clemson last year. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 1, 2021

#Braves prospect Spencer Strider, who began the season in Low-A ball, will be called to the majors, a source confirmed. It’ll be the 5th promotion this year for Strider, 22, a 4th-rounder out of Clemson in 2020. He’s a starter but hit 101 mph in relief in Triple-A debut this week — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) October 1, 2021