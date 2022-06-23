Former Clemson OF traded to Rangers

Steven Duggar is switching leagues in hopes of a return to the MLB level this season. (Photo: Kelley Cox / USATODAY)
Former Clemson OF Steven Duggar traded to Rangers
A former Clemson outfielder is on the move in the Major Leagues.

Steven Duggar has been traded to the Texas Rangers from the San Francisco Giants.

Duggar was placed on the injured list after going down in April. He played in 12 games this season, hitting .194 with four RBIs. Duggar held a .550 OPS with five RBIs and two stolen bases at the minor league level in a rehab assignment.

He played in 254 total games with the Giants, hitting .242 with 14 homers and 87 RBIs.

The Spartanburg area native was picked in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB draft. Duggar hit .304 with five homers, 12 doubles and 43 RBIs that season.

He joins former Tiger teammate Eli White with the Rangers. Former Tiger Brad Miller is also with the Rangers.

