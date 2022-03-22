Coastal scores game's first 15 runs to top Tigers
Clemson started 14-0 but has dropped 5-of-6 now.
CLEMSON, S.C. – Coastal Carolina scored 10 runs in the first inning and five runs in the third inning in its 16-7 victory over No. 20 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Chanticleers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 12-7-1, while the Tigers dropped to 15-5. The two teams conclude their season series at Coastal Carolina on May 17.

Tyler Johnson’s three-run homer and Cooper Weiss’ two-run single highlighted the Chanticleers’ 10-run uprising in the opening frame. Coastal Carolina added five runs in the top of the third inning, capped by Johnson’s two-run homer.

Benjamin Blackwell laced a two-run homer, his third of the year, in the bottom of the third inning, then Dylan Brewer crushed a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Brewer led off the sixth inning with his second homer of the game and fourth of the season, then Max Wagner crushed a solo homer in the seventh inning, his sixth of the year. Cooper Ingle hit Clemson’s fifth homer of the game to lead off the ninth inning, his third long ball of the year.

Chanticleer reliever Matt Joyce (4-0) earned the win, while Tiger starter Billy Barlow (0-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers conclude their homestand by facing Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


