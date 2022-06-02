Clemson's Max Wagner named first-team All-America
Max Wagner put together an incredible season.
Max Wagner put together an incredible season.

CLEMSON, S.C. - Sophomore Max Wagner (Green Bay, Wis.) was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday. He is Clemson’s 64th All-American in history and 29th first-team All-American.

The ACC Player-of-the-Year led the 2022 Tigers in batting average (.369), runs (66), hits (75), doubles (15), homers (27), RBIs (76), total bases (173), slugging percentage (.852), walks (45) and on-base percentage (.496). He is tied for third in the nation in home runs, eighth in RBIs and second in slugging percentage. His 27 homers tied the school season record and is tied for third most in a season in ACC history as well.

Wagner hit a home run every 7.5 at bats in 2022, easily setting a school record, and his .852 slugging percentage was second highest in a season in school history. He also reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in each of the last 42 games.

