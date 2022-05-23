Clemson's Max Wagner named ACC player of year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson sophomore third baseman Max Wagner has been voted the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Player of the Year by the league’s head coaches, and Wake Forest sophomore righthander Rhett Lowder is the ACC Pitcher of the Year.

NC State designated hitter Tommy White earned ACC Freshman of the Year honors, while Louisville senior outfielder Levi Usher was selected as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Virginia Tech’s John Szefc received the nod from his peers as the ACC Coach of the Year.

The season award winners lead the All-ACC Baseball Team, which was also announced Monday morning.

Clemson’s Wagner will enter this week’s ACC Baseball Championship batting .379 with 74 RBI, and he is tied with Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada for second nationally in home runs with 26. The 26 home runs are tied for fourth-most in ACC single-season history and one shy of a school record (Khalil Greene, 27).

Wagner leads the conference in slugging percentage (.867), on-base percentage (.506) and OPS (1.373). The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native was named the NCBWA National Player of the Week on April 27, was honored as a National Player of the Week twice by Collegiate Baseball and became the first Tiger since 2012 to be honored consecutive weeks as the ACC Player of the Week (April 25 and May 2).

He has hit a home run every 7.5 at bats in 2022, well ahead of the school record of 8.9, and his .867 slugging percentage is also best in a season in school history. He has reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in each of the last 40 games as well.

Wagner also earned First-Team All-ACC honors. Two Tiger sophomores, Mack Anglin (SP) and Blake Wright (2B), earned Third-Team All-ACC accolades.

Anglin (Marengo, Ohio) has been the Tigers’ Friday starter all season. He is 6-5 with a 4.11 ERA, .217 opponents’ batting average and 74 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched over 14 starts in 2022. His 10.61 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark in his career is fourth highest in Clemson history.

Wright (Belleair, Fla.) exploded at the plate in early April to become one of the team’s best hitters. He is hitting .352 with 10 homers, nine doubles, 38 RBIs, 28 runs, a .597 slugging percentage and .398 on-base percentage in 42 games (37 starts) in 2022. He also has a .980 fielding percentage at second base, committing only three errors in 152 chances.

2022 ACC Baseball Awards & All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year – Max Wagner, Clemson, So., 3B

Defensive Player of the Year – Levi Usher, Louisville, Sr., OF

Pitcher of the Year – Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest, So., SP

Freshman of the Year – Tommy White, NC State, Fr., DH

Coach of the Year – John Szefc, Virginia Tech

All-ACC First Team

Max Wagner, Clemson, So., 3B

Parker Messick, Florida State, So., SP

Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech, So., C

Andrew Jenkins, Georgia Tech, So., 1B

Chandler Simpson, Georgia Tech, So., 2B

Carson Palmquist, Miami, So., SP

Andrew Walters, Miami, So., RP

Tommy White, NC State, Fr., DH

John Michael Bertrand, Notre Dame, Gr., SP

Jake Gelof, Virginia, So., 3B

Alex Tappen, Virginia, Gr., OF

Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech, So., OF

Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech, Fr., SP

Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech, So., OF

Tanner Schobel, Virginia Tech, So., SS

Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest, So., SP

All-ACC Second Team

Luke Gold, Boston College, Jr., 2B

Bryce Hubbart, Florida State, So., SP

Tim Borden II, Georgia Tech, So., DH

Tres Gonzalez, Georgia Tech, So., OF

Jared Poland, Louisville, Sr., SP

Michael Prosecky, Louisville, Jr., RP

Dalton Rushing, Louisville, Jr., C

Levi Usher, Louisville, Sr., OF

Jacob Burke, Miami, So., OF

CJ Kayfus, Miami, So., 1B

Yohandy Morales, Miami, So., 3B

Danny Serretti, North Carolina, Jr., SS

LuJames Groover, NC State, So., 1B

Matt Gilbertson, Pitt, Sr., SP

Brian Gursky, Virginia, Gr., SP

Cade Hunter, Virginia Tech, So., C

All-ACC Third Team

Mack Anglin, Clemson, R-So., SP

Blake Wright, Clemson, So., 2B

Stephen Reid, Georgia Tech, So., OF

Christian Knapczyk, Louisville, So., SS

Cameron Masterman, Louisville, R-Sr., OF

Ben Metzinger, Louisville, Sr., 3B

Jack Payton, Louisville, So., DH

Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, Fr., OF

Angel Zarate, North Carolina, Jr., OF

Devonte Brown, NC State, Sr., OF

Chris Villaman, NC State, So., RP

Ryan Cole, Notre Dame, Gr., OF

Billy Corcoran, Pitt, Jr., SP

Nick Biddison, Virginia Tech, Jr., OF

Griffin Green, Virginia Tech, So., SP

Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest, Fr., 1B

Brendan Tinsman, Wake Forest, R-Jr., C

*17 players on the third team due to a tie in the voting

All-Freshman Team

Alex Mooney, Duke, SS

Jaime Ferrer, Florida State, OF

Logan Beard, Louisville, 2B

Karson Ligon, Miami, SP

Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, OF

Tommy White, NC State, DH

Griff O'Ferrall, Virginia, SS

Casey Saucke, Virginia, OF

Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech, 3B

Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech, SP

Tommy Hawke, Wake Forest, OF

Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest, 1B