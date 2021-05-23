Clemson's ACC Baseball Championship schedule released

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Pairings and game times have been set for the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Notre Dame (29-10 overall, 25-10 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Fighting Irish will be joined by eighth-seeded Virginia (27-22, 18-18) and 12th-seeded Virginia Tech (27-23, 16-20). Pool B features No. 2 Georgia Tech (28-21, 21-15), along with No. 7 Louisville (27-21, 16-16) and No. 11 Clemson (24-26, 16-20).

No. 3 NC State (28-15, 19-14) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 North Carolina (26-24, 18-18) and No. 10 Pitt (22-19, 16-17), while Pool D features No. 4 Miami (32-17, 20-15), No. 5 Florida State (29-21, 20-16) and No. 9 Duke (28-20, 16-17).

The ACC Baseball Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 21-24). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

If the teams are tied at the completion of pool play, the team with the highest seed in the respective pool will advance.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The tournament begins Tuesday with No. 7 Louisville versus No. 11 Clemson at 11 a.m., followed by No. 8 Virginia versus No. 12 Virginia Tech at 3 p.m., and No. 6 North Carolina versus No. 10 Pitt at 7 p.m.

No. 5 Florida State versus No. 9 Duke opens the day on Wednesday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 1 Notre Dame facing Virginia Tech at 3 p.m., and No. 2 Georgia Tech versus Clemson at 7 p.m.

No. 4 Miami and Duke face off on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by Georgia Tech versus Louisville at 3 p.m., and No. 3 NC State against Pitt at 7 p.m.

The final day of pool play on Friday will be led off by Notre Dame versus Virginia at 11 a.m., followed by Miami versus Florida State at 3 p.m., and NC State versus North Carolina in the 7 p.m. nightcap.

The four pool winners will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACC Championship game on Sunday at noon.

Tickets are available by visiting CharlotteKnights.com or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 12 games on Tuesday through Friday. Saturday’s semifinal games will be carried by the ACC Network, and Sunday’s noon championship game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. All games will also be available on the ACC Network Extra.

Additionally, each game will air live on Sirius XM ACC Radio channel 371.

2021 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

May 25-30 at Truist Field, Charlotte, N.C.

Tuesday, May 25

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 11 Clemson, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Wednesday, May 26

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 9 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Thursday, May 27

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 7 Louisville, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Friday, May 28

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Virginia, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 6 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Saturday, May 29

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Sunday, May 30

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2/ACCN Extra)