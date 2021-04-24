Clemson-Wake Forest game postponed
by - 2021 Apr 24, Sat 12:33
(Clemson athletics photo)
CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to inclement weather, the Wake Forest vs. Clemson baseball game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium scheduled for Saturday is postponed. The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader (both nine-inning games) on Sunday starting at noon, with approximately one hour in between games.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Sunday are valid for the first game of the doubleheader (noon start) on Sunday. Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Saturday are valid for the second game of the doubleheader (4 p.m. approximate start) on Sunday. Live video for both games is available on ACC Network Extra.

