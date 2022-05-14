|
Clemson-Virginia game two postponed
|2022 May 14, Sat 18:42-
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - Game 2 of the Clemson vs. Virginia series at Disharoon Park on Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams are scheduled to play Game 2 of the series on Sunday at 10 a.m. A decision on the date and time of Game 3 of the series will be made on Sunday morning.
Virginia won the series opener 11-6 in a game that started on Friday and ended on Saturday.
Live video of Game 3 of the series will be available only on @ACCNetworkExtra. https://t.co/2TYJerRDtz— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 14, 2022
Tags: Clemson Baseball